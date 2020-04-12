Teenager sentenced to 12 months for Carlow burglaries

A 17-YEAR-OLD youth was given a 12-month detention sentence for burglary offences at Carlow District Court last Wednesday.

The court heard that the Castledermot youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attempted to commit two burglaries on separate dates in the past year.

Sergeant John Foley outlined to the court that on 13 October 2019 the youth forced entry to a private residence at Carpenter’s, Barrack Street, Carlow at 10.20pm. After forcing the door open, he was disturbed by an elderly occupant and fled the scene empty-handed.

On 31 March last, the defendant was seen on the roof of a property at Riverside, Carlow trying to gain entry. He was disturbed by neighbours and fled.

The defendant also faced theft-related offences. On 6 January last, the defendant was found in possession of stolen property at his home address in Castledermot. The defendant also stole an iPhone worth €400 from Mobile World, Granby Row on 31 December 2019, which was never recovered. The court was also told the defendant stole €40 worth of groceries from a property at SuperValu, Baltinglass on 23 September last.

The court was told that the defendant had 11 previous convictions. Defending solicitor Chris Hogan said his client was due to get married soon. Judge Geraldine Carthy imposed two six-month sentences on the burglary offences.