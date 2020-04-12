Three arrested following public order incidents in Cavan

Sunday, April 12, 2020

Gardaí have arrested three men following a number of public order incidents in Cavan.

The incidents occurred at Ballinagh in the early hours of this morning.

All three men were detained at Cavan Garda Station.

One of the men, in his early 20s, coughed at a Garda and stated he had coronavirus.

The man has been charged in connection with this in addition to the public order incidents.

A man in his late teens has been charged with public order offences while a man, aged in his 40s, was released with an adult caution.

The two men charged will appear before a special sitting of Cavan Circuit Court this morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

President Higgins leads Easter Rising commemorations as Covid-19 victims remembered

Sunday, 12/04/20 - 2:15pm

Housing Heroes: Free housing offered to doctors and nurses during Covid-19 crisis

Sunday, 12/04/20 - 1:45pm

Man dies following report of altercation in Armagh

Sunday, 12/04/20 - 11:15am