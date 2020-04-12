Warning about fraudsters scamming bank details

An Garda Síochána at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau are warning people to be wary when giving personal bank details over the internet.

The warning comes from a scam where criminals are trying to obtain the personal banking or credit details of Carlow punters, under the guise of a request to update personal Netflix accounts with banking and/or credit card details.

This is a fake email and any financial information disclosed will be used to commit fraud offences, including account take over, where bank accounts are taken over and all funds withdrawn.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, warned the public to never reveal their personal banking or credit card details in response to unsolicited emails, text messages, SMS messages or phone calls.

Superintendent Lordan is also urging the public to stop and think before releasing any personal data to persons unknown and says if in doubt, don’t do it.