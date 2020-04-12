Woman, 20s, dies following serious car accident in Roscommon

A woman has been killed following a serious car accident in Co Roscommon yesterday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was a front-seat passenger in the car which collided with a wall shortly after 9am on Saturday.

She was brought to Sligo University Hospital but died as a result of her injuries late last night.

The male driver of the car, also in his 20s, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The accident happened on the N61 road at Greatmeadow, Boyle.

Gardaí in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.