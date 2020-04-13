Carlow illuminates in solidarity

Carlow Fire Station was illuminated on Saturday evening Photo Brian Griffin

CARLOW lit up and came together in hope and solidarity on Saturday evening. Households, workplaces and public buildings took part in Shine Your Light, an act of national solidarity in the battle against Covid-19.

Photos and videos were shared across social media as Carlow people grabbed torches and candles to take part.

In Carlow, the fire station provided a real spectacle with the lights of fire tenders illuminating the streetscape.

IT Carlow and the courthouse were among other buildings that shone brightly.

Carlow courthouse

 

IT Carlow on Saturday night

