Carlow pilot part of life-saving flights

By Suzanne Pender

“I’VE been to China twice this week but my feet haven’t touched Chinese soil,” smiled Aer Lingus pilot Michael Griffin.

The Carlow pilot is part of the heroic team from Aer Lingus, which is travelling several times daily to Beijing, bringing back vital PPE from those working on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19.

It’s been an extraordinary experience for Michael and his colleagues, a round trip of almost 30 hours as they quite literally follow the sun round the globe.

The crew fly the nine-and-a-half hours to China, stay on board the aircraft while the vital equipment is loaded, taking approximately four to five hours, then immediately set off back for Ireland.

Michael (41) is the son of Michael and Elizabeth Griffin from Carlow town and is married to well-known footballer Marion Hayden. The couple have a five-month-old daughter Emily.

The Griffin family are all justifiably proud of Michael, a pride and appreciation that is echoed by the entire country.

“They are proud of me, but look, this is what I’m paid to do,” said a modest Michael.

“I don’t like taking credit for what is something that hundreds of people have made possible; there is a whole team involved in this. I’m just glad to be able to do it,” he adds.

