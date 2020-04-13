Carlow woman sees light at the end of the tunnel in China

Carlow artist Niamh Cunningham has been living in Beijing for the past eight years. Originally from the Athy Road, Niamh shares her experience of living in the Chinese capital, which had been in lockdown for the last two months as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic

AFTER two months here in Beijing, people are beginning to slowly and tentatively move about a little more. We are still a long way from normal functioning life, however, with most people still off work.

Huge efforts to avoid second and third waves of potential incoming infections have resulted in diverting international flights to cities outside Beijing, where there will be a two-week quarantine at a designated hotel at the travellers’ cost. But it is evident that there is less fear in the air, which is a relief. People are anxious to get back to work and push for recovery.

One Chinese friend I was chatting to mentioned the importance of China sending supplies and assistance to other parts of the world, as recovery is interdependent.

My morning routine begins with checking the online Johns Hopkins live feed of Covid-19 cases. I have been doing this every day since the end of January. However, the global map has changed significantly in that time, with those red dots of varying size now scattered all over the globe.

I used to jot down the statistics for Wuhan and Beijing, but now have added in Ireland, UK, Spain, Italy, Australia and the USA, where I have family living. After seeing the figures, which is always a sobering wake-up, I do some yoga stretches and a meditation.

I restarted some Chinese language learning again, which often feels a bit like doing really hard floor exercises – even though I really don’t want to, I do know I will feel better afterwards!

If my son, whose college is closed because of Covid-19 and no longer lives on campus, is not up and about by then, he gets the ‘terrible times wake-up call’. After that I can finally start my day back into the studio to continue painting or mixed media work.

Most of the work I do is from my home studio. My other studio is a shared space in the artist village of Songzhuang, which continues to be in lockdown.

The first two or three weeks of February felt very eerie. Very few people were out in the nearby park, which was normally thronged before. If I went out to buy veg and fruit, I would precede it with a quick walk in the park. These days, huge numbers of people are out walking, with everyone wearing masks and keeping their distance, which can be difficult at some crowded sections.

I try to keep a busy routine, but avoid long spells using social media. I think once I had a structure to the day with exercise and meditations, language learning, regular work, reading, writing, talking on the phone to friends and family, I was able to avoid some of the negative impacts on mental health. I am also trying to manage coffee, sugar and alcohol intake in a better way.

My son is doing his university course online, which requires different software for different subjects. After a few hiccups, it seems to be operating well. He does both live classes and recorded viewing for his lectures. Yesterday, he was trying to contact his fellow classmates, who were preparing a group assignment, and had to negotiate time differences in South America and Ukraine.

He takes turns in cooking at home and is raising the standards for both myself and husband Tom. Tom needs to go to the office every day for work and has been doing so since Chinese New Year ended.

I have a friend living in a different part of the city who has seven family members living in a similar-sized flat and his lockdown time had greater restrictions. I guess everyone’s situation is different.

I have taken up yoga stretches and a few other floor exercises in place of my regular swims. I sometimes toy with a strange idea; I saw a video clip of various antics and performances which Chinese people have been doing inside their homes for the first few weeks of lockdown here. One clip featured a guy in shorts and goggles lying face-down on a few stools ‘air swimming’ with a bowl of water to blow bubbles in. I have not yet resorted to that, but there may come a time!

You may find yourself reflecting on various things – maybe personal and maybe about humanity at large, maybe even survival of the planet – but this tricky time will pass.

I am thinking of all the lovely people in Carlow and hope you keep happy, safe and well.

You can check out Niamh’s work on www.niamhcunningham.com.