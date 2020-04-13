Coronavirus: Harris says Ireland is making progress as number of confirmed cases nears 10,000

Simon Harris has said that he is conscious that our country is making progress during the coronavirus crisis.

In his Easter message, the Minister for Health acknowledged that the country is slowing down the number of people being infected with Covid-19.

Fourteen more people have died from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the Republic to 334.

The total number of cases now stands at 9,655 – including the total from German laboratories.

Simon Harris says even though Irish people are making great efforts, families are losing loved ones:

“I’m also conscious that no matter how difficult the sacrifices we’re making, in terms of putting off seeing family and friends, as challenging as that is, it is absolutely completely and utterly insignificant compared to the families today in our country that are grieving the loss of their loved ones,” he said.

The comments come as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Ireland faces some of its “darkest days” in the coming weeks as coronavirus deaths continue to mount.

“The number of hospitalisations and, sadly, the number of deaths continues to rise. So we cannot lose focus. We cannot lessen our efforts. In fact, we need to redouble them for the next few weeks,” he said.

It’s more important than ever that we persevere. It’s possible that we haven’t seen the peak yet.

“When it comes, perhaps later this month, we will experience some of our darkest days. So we need to maintain our discipline and resolve in the knowledge that better days are to come.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]