  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Dublin Port sees sharp reduction in goods – and people – coming into country

Dublin Port sees sharp reduction in goods – and people – coming into country

Monday, April 13, 2020

Ferry passenger numbers are down over 17% at Dublin Port in the first three months of the year, compared to 2019’s figures.

Figures show the number of tourists passing through has also fallen by 18%.

Meanwhile, overall the number of goods passing through in the first quarter is down almost 5%.

The new figures come as the country remains in lockdown following the Taoiseach’s announcement that restrictions on movement will remain in place until next month.

Leo Varadkar speaking on Friday extending the restrictions, acknowledged that there was anecdotal evidence of people coming into Ireland by boat ahead of the Easter weekend – but said that the majority of these were Irish citizens “returning home” and not tourists from overseas.

Labour leader Alan Kelly claimed that there were “dozens of cars with UK registrations” coming into the country on Good Friday.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí investigating as telephone masts set on fire in Co Donegal

Monday, 13/04/20 - 10:35am

Projected drop in overseas students will lead to ‘financial crisis’ in universities, union claims

Monday, 13/04/20 - 10:15am

Leaving Cert proposal not feasible, union claims

Monday, 13/04/20 - 9:45am