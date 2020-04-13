Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of drink-driving in Mayo; cocaine found in car

Gardaí seized the car and cocaine was also found in the vehicle. File picture.

A man in his early twenties has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after allegedly speeding through a checkpoint in Co Mayo earlier.

Gardaí enforcing travel restrictions in Ballina, Co Mayo gave chase at 12.40 pm this afternoon.

The driver then abandoned his car and fled on foot.

The car was seized, and cocaine was also found in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, more than 100 coronavirus-related fines have been issued in three days in Northern Ireland, the PSNI have said.

Officers broke up barbecues and a small number of large house parties, assistant chief constable Alan Todd said.

Some parents were also believed to have left their children to play at friends’ houses.