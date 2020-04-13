Gardaí ask for help finding missing Dublin teenager

Laura Fagan.

Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing teenage girl in Dublin.

17-year-old Laura Fagan has been missing from her home in Swords since Wednesday, April 8.

She went into town with her sisters and was last seen on Dorset Street at around 5.30 pm that evening.

She is five-foot-two in height, of slight build with long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Laura’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.