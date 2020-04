The HSE plans to clear the backlog of Covid-19 tests by the end of this week.

At its largest point, there was a build-up of around 35,000 tests to be analysed.

However, the number is now believed to be in the region of 11,000, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

“That backlog will continue to be reduced and will be reduced completely over the course of this week,” he said.

Currently across the country, the death toll stands at 334. The total number of positive cases in the Republic is 9,655.