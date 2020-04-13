  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘It’s just window-dressing’: SF say €1m mental health investment an effort to get ‘cheap headlines’

‘It’s just window-dressing’: SF say €1m mental health investment an effort to get ‘cheap headlines’

Monday, April 13, 2020

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward

Sinn Féin says the Government announcing €1m in mental health supports is just to grab headlines.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced an initiative last week to help people struggling with the impact of Covid-19, and allocated the funding towards the HSE providing online counselling.

However, Sinn Féin claim the money needs to be directed to community groups and frontline services to help those who need it.

Mark Ward added that the support measures weren’t enough.

“To me, it’s just window-dressing,” he said, accusing the government of trying to get “cheap headlines”.

“Funding needs to be directed to frontline services,” Mr Ward said.

I’ve worked in frontline services in addiction and mental health services right across Dublin and I’ve seen their funding being decimated year after year after year.

“If this government is serious about tackling mental health, especially through this crisis, they need to direct the funding directly to frontline services,” he added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Simon Harris: Social distancing could be part of Irish life until vaccine available

Monday, 13/04/20 - 4:15pm

Gardaí arrest man on suspicion of drink-driving in Mayo; cocaine found in car

Monday, 13/04/20 - 4:05pm

Low fuel costs a welcome relief for essential workers on their daily commute

Monday, 13/04/20 - 2:25pm