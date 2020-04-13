‘It’s just window-dressing’: SF say €1m mental health investment an effort to get ‘cheap headlines’

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward

Sinn Féin says the Government announcing €1m in mental health supports is just to grab headlines.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced an initiative last week to help people struggling with the impact of Covid-19, and allocated the funding towards the HSE providing online counselling.

However, Sinn Féin claim the money needs to be directed to community groups and frontline services to help those who need it.

Mark Ward added that the support measures weren’t enough.

“To me, it’s just window-dressing,” he said, accusing the government of trying to get “cheap headlines”.

“Funding needs to be directed to frontline services,” Mr Ward said.

I’ve worked in frontline services in addiction and mental health services right across Dublin and I’ve seen their funding being decimated year after year after year.

“If this government is serious about tackling mental health, especially through this crisis, they need to direct the funding directly to frontline services,” he added.