Labour Party calls on government to extend Covid-19 payments to workers older than 66

The Labour party has accused the government of discrimination because older people can not access pandemic unemployment payments.

Louth TD Ged Nash said some people over 66 have to work, with little or no choice otherwise.

However, they are not eligible for supports, neither are workers younger than 18 who are outside of education.

Mr Nash, the Labour Employment Affairs spokesperson, said that workers over 66 should be eligible for the Covid-19 unemployment payment.

Deputy Nash said it is beyond belief that it has not been addressed.

He said: “I believe it’s grossly unfair and should be tackled immediately by government.

“The government has shown itself to be prepared to address some anomalies … in the wage subsidies scheme and the Covid-19 payment,

“But it beggars belief that they don’t seem to be prepared to address this anomaly to the benefit of those who are over 66.”