Man arrested in connection with Co Cork assault released without charge

Monday, April 13, 2020

A third man who was arrested after a serious assault in Co Cork has been released without charge.

A man in his 20s was attacked in Pearse Square in Ballyphehane last Tuesday.

The man in his 40s was arrested yesterday afternoon but was released by the evening.

At the weekend, a teenager arrested in connection with the incident was also released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP for both of those men.

Another man appeared in court over the weekend charged in relation to the incident.

