Outpouring of grief for much-loved Fiona

Fiona was much loved by all

Freak accident claims the life of popular 34-year-old who ran café in Baltinglass

COMMUNITIES across counties Wicklow and Carlow are struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of 34-year-old Fiona Whelan, who tragically lost her life on Saturday.

Fiona, who ran The Perch café in Baltinglass, died instantly when she was in a freak accident involving her car at her parents’ home in Rathnagrew, Hacketstown.

Because of restrictions surrounding funerals and wakes during the Covid-19 pandemic, relatives, friends, colleagues and former colleagues have found alternative ways to honour their beloved Fiona.

