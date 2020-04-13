  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Projected drop in overseas students will lead to ‘financial crisis’ in universities, union claims

Projected drop in overseas students will lead to ‘financial crisis’ in universities, union claims

Monday, April 13, 2020

University lecturers say colleges’ revenue is likely to collapse in the year ahead – and they believe the government may need to bail out the sector.

The third-level sector relies heavily on fees paid by overseas students to fund education.

But the Irish Federation of University Teachers is warning far fewer of them are likely to start new courses in September.

The union’s general secretary Joan Donergan says it amounts to a “financial crisis”.

“The intake in foreign students, which accounts for one-tenth of the student population, that’s going to be affected,” she said adding that there will also be a decrease in research projects, people doing summer courses and the revenue from student accommodation.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí investigating as telephone masts set on fire in Co Donegal

Monday, 13/04/20 - 10:35am

Leaving Cert proposal not feasible, union claims

Monday, 13/04/20 - 9:45am

TD claims Bus Éireann staff may strike over coronavirus safety concerns

Monday, 13/04/20 - 8:55am