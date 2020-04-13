Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Pat Garry, Castledermot Rd, Tullow, Co Carlow on 12 April peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, sons Stephen and Jamie, daughter Jean and her partner Rich, daughter-in-law Sinead, Jamie’s partner Joanne, brothers Thomas and Chris, sisters Margaret, Jacquie and Claire, grandchildren Lia, Ellie, Alannah, Kayleigh, Cali and Alfie, extended family, relatives and friends. May Pat rest in peace. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the webcam on Tuesday at 11am by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.

The death has taken place of Phonsus McDonald, Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown and late of Beechwood Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Lena and daughter Anna. Sadly missed by his daughters Carmel (Kelly), Maria and Pauline (Shannon), sons Jim, John and Michael, sister Marie, grandchildren, sons-in-law Larry, Eamonn and Tony, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Una and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Phonsus rest in peace. In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial Mass to celebrate Phonsie’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place of Patrick Michael Dundon, of Alameda, California and formerly of Borris, Co Carlow who died on 28 March at Senior Living Carlton Pleasant Hill, California, just a few months short of his 100th birthday. He was predeceased by his wife Terry, his sister Mary O’Leary of Borris, his brothers Monsignor Eamon Dundon of Sydney, Australia, Professor Seamus Dundon, Dublin and Derry Dundon, Alameda, California. He is survived by his children Patrick, Sheila, John and Chris, by his grand children Kate, Rian, Will and Zane; by his great granddaughter Mazie, by his daughters-in-law Martha and Marianne and son-in-law Dale; by his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews in the US and in Ireland.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Cosgrove, Dublin Road, Tullow. Jim died peacefully at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much-loved father of Catherine, Anne, Esther, Bridie and Lucy. Deeply regretted by his brother Miley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren extended family, kind neighbours and friends. May Jim rest in peace. A private family funeral will take place due to government restrictions on public gatherings.

The death has taken place of Mary Coffey, Craanluskey, Ballinabranna, Carlow. Mary passed away peacefully in Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Predeceased by her husband Paddy (1976). Deeply regretted by her sons James, Eugene, Shane and Kevin, daughters Kathy and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her brothers John and Christy, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May Mary rest in peace. Mary’s funeral will take place privately due to Government restrictions at this time. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Mary, please do so to Bethany House. Family flowers only please.