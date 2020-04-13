St Joseph’s special delivery

By Suzanne Pender

EVERY family at St Joseph’s NS, Carlow got a fantastic surprise this week – just in time for Easter.

The junior school on St Joseph’s Road normally operates a breakfast club, but with the school closed, the breakfast club was no longer operating.

So this week, Fresh Today, the company that supplies St Joseph’s teamed up with An Post to deliver a food hamper to every single family at the Carlow school – a total of 125 families.

“The breakfast club was obviously stopped and in the current climate, really there’s maybe a greater need than ever,” St Joseph’s school principal Fergal Browne told ***The Nationalist***.

“The parcels were organised by Fresh Today through An Post and I want to thank them and also our school secretary Deirdre O’Brien, who organised the excel sheets of all the names,” said Mr Browne.

“The reaction has been very positive from all the parents,” he added.

On the school’s Facebook page many parents expressed their thanks and the great excitement felt by their sons when the postman arrived!

‘Well done to the Breakfast Club supplies, Fresh Today, St Joseph’s School, An Post and Mr Browne for surprising all the school kids with hampers this morning,’ said one post.

Another wrote: ‘Thank you so much from a very happy boy this morning, he couldn’t even believe it … a wonderful gift.’

‘Many happy little boys around Carlow today,’ added another mum.