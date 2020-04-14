Borris-born Patrick served with the US Air Force in Korea



PATRICK Michael Dundon, formerly of Borris, has died in California. He was the last remaining child of Maye Flood and Dr Edward Dundon of Borris, who was O/C of the 4th Battalion, Carlow Brigade of the Irish Republican Army during the War of Independence.

Born on 27 September 1920, Patrick joined the Irish Army in 1941 and left in 1946 with the rank of lieutenant. He went to live in the USA in 1949. The pride of country he felt from his father’s involvement in the independence movement, he now transferred to his adopted country. That was his reason for joining the US Air Force in 1950 and becoming a US citizen the following year. He served in Korea from 1952 to ‘53. On 4 July 1951, while stationed in Sacramento, he met a young Californian called Theresa Drage at a party in Alameda and they were married less than two months later on 1 September.

After leaving the air force, he went to work for Sears department store in Oakland, San Francisco and stayed with the firm until he retired in 1988. Although he was regularly made salesman of the month or the year, he made little of that. He was a man who believed in friends and family. Work, he said, was just something he did to put food on the table. An interview he did for a job soon after arriving in the USA shows his priorities. He was asked in a questionnaire what he wanted to have most in the world and was given a choice of a boat, a Cadillac, a house. Paddy wrote down that he would love to have a good singing voice. He didn’t get the job.

Later in life he identified what was wrong with the American dream. In 1993, he said: “We are to have everything – the boat, the two cars, the house – but they forgot to put in the joy. There is no place for joy because the American dream is just things.”

He was someone people felt comfortable sharing their problems with, and he helped out many family members, friends and people at St Joseph’s Church in Alameda, where he worshipped. He volunteered for years with the local St Vincent de Paul, delivering furniture, food and help to the elderly and poor. He did this well into his 80s. He also delivered food with Meals on Wheels and then in his later years he received meals from the very same group.

As a young man, Paddy was a keen golfer and a member of Borris Golf Club. He won the County Carlow Challenge Cup in 1939 at the age of 19 and also the Borris Cup. He got into running when he was 60. In a short time, he started competing in the Senior Olympics, where he won many medals. He also ran three marathons. His best time of 3.34 was achieved in 1984 at the Oakland Marathon. He loved the great outdoors and had regular family outings to Yosemite National Park. After his beloved wife Terry died, he lived on his own for 20 years. He was fiercely independent.

Patrick Dundon died on 28 March at Senior Living Carlton Pleasant Hill, California, just a few months short of his 100th birthday. He was predeceased by his wife Terry, his sister Mary O’Leary of Borris, Co Carlow, his brothers Mgr Eamon Dundon of Sydney, Australia, Professor Seamus Dundon, Dublin, and Derry Dundon, Alameda, California. He is survived by his children Patrick, Sheila, John and Chris, grandchildren Kate, Rian, Will and Zane, great-granddaughter Mazie, daughters-in-law Martha and Marianne and son-in-law Dale, by his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews in the USA and in Ireland.