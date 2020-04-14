Cadaver dogs locate human remains

By Suzanne Pender

Training dogs to find human remains is a testament to the incredible patience and aptitude of Rathvilly man Paul Murphy.

This week Paul talks to The Nationalist about his extraordinary cadaver dogs, impeccably trained to detect and locate bodies.

Over the years Paul has worked with An Garda Síochána, Dublin Civil Defence, American police and numerous individuals to help police locate missing persons or recover human remains, both on land and in water.

“It’s about imprinting the odour on the dog, odours for bone, teeth, hair … I use my own blood for the training and my grandchildren’s teeth,” says Paul.

He explains that you have to have a dog with “the correct drives” to become a cadaver dog, a dog with the determination, resolve and grit to stick rigidly to the task.

“Yeah, I would know within minutes if a dog was up to it or not. It’s the dog that if you throw a ball into long grass they won’t stop until they find it. Some dogs would get fed up and walk away, but you know the dog that sticks with it has potential,” explains Paul.

Paul names retrievers like Springer Spaniels or Labradors as breeds that possess the most suitable traits to become cadaver dogs. It takes a year to train these remarkable dogs, working every single day with them to imprint the scents, teaching them how to respond correctly to his calls and perfecting their abilities both on land – to include buried remains – and on water.

I think patience is 80% of the training,” said Paul. “It’s all about positive reinforcement and working with them every day so they really imprint on that smell and so they’ll sit and bark when they find something,” he says.

The connection and real attachment between Paul and his dogs Benji, Skipper and Rocky is obvious.“I am inside those dogs’ heads; I know every single turn they make. I’ve a huge bond with the dogs,” says Paul. “They are highly intelligent and can read your mind at times. They seldom make a mistake,” he adds.

