Children at risk will be protected

By Suzanne Pender

TUSLA has insisted that where a child is at immediate risk, they will receive an immediate protective response.

In a statement released today, the child protection service stated that as a critical service provider of essential frontline services for children and families, Tusla is focused on ensuring that essential services are maintained.

The three main areas of focus during Covid-19 are: child protection and children in care, emergency out-of-hours services and domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services.

“I would like to reassure the public that all referrals or concerns about children are being screened and assessed in line with normal practice and that where a child is at immediate risk, they receive an immediate protective response,” said Bernard Gloster, Tusla chief executive.

“We are seeing indications that the number of referrals to child protection and welfare services are lower than usual at this time. As many services and industries are not operating normally; for example, the closure of schools, which accounts for about a quarter of referrals, it is expected that referral numbers will be lower,” he stated.

“However, Tusla’s child protection and welfare teams are here and are working to keep children as safe as possible in every community around the country,” added Mr Gloster.

“I’d ask anyone with a concern about the wellbeing or safety of a child during this time to contact the local duty social work office where the child lives. Details are available on the Tusla website at www.tusla.ie or contact us online at portal.tusla.ie”

Tusla’s crisis management team is working daily with the senior leadership team to ensure that public health advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is implemented and detailed guidance and support is provided to staff during this time to ultimately keep children, families and our staff as safe as possible during Covid-19.

“There are currently 5,971 children in care and staff around the country are working tirelessly to ensure the continuity of supports and services, while also balancing the needs and best interests of the child with public health advice to keep children, families and frontline staff as safe as possible during the pandemic,” concluded Mr Gloster.