Covid-19 vaccine could take two years to be mass-produced – expert

A vaccine for Covid-19 could take up to two years to be mass-produced, according to a leading expert.

Nearly 1,000 positive tests for coronavirus were reported last night, bringing the total number of cases here to 10,647, while 31 more people died.

Last night the Health Minister said we will have to adhere to social distancing until a vaccine is available.

But Professor of Health Systems in DCU, Anthony Staines, says it is not possible that current restrictions will continue until then.

“I don’t think it’s feasible to continue as we are now, with the country effectively in lockdown,” he said.

“Because we don’t know when a vaccine will be available.

“We hope, and it’s a miracle this can be even talked about, we hope that it might be available in eight to 10 months.”

“It could take two years.”

Earlier, chief medical officer Tony Holohan said until a vaccine is mass-produced, there will still be social distancing.

“Once we identify an effective vaccine, or a number of effective vaccines, the manufacturing of those and distribution of those – all of that is going to take time,” he said.

“It is going to take time.

“And for that period of time, we are going to be dealing with restrictions of one kind or another.

“The work that we are doing, literally at this moment, in these couple of weeks between now and the 5th of May, is to try to identify what in fact those measures might be.”

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice physical distancing