Elaine brings glad tidings after cyclone blew roof off school

One of Elaine’s protégés has even begun to study as a doctor, while others are in university in Calcutta

By Elizabeth Lee

ELAINE Jones was halfway around the globe when she heard that a cyclone had blown the roof off of the Celtic Cross Primary School in Purkait Gheri, a tiny village near Calcutta in India.

“I was sent a video of the mess that ***Cyclone Bulbul*** made of the school. I was tears! The roof was destroyed,” Elaine told ***The Nationalist***.

Elaine founded the school in April 2008 after she visited India for the first time and felt compelled to do something about improving the lives of some people she met there.

