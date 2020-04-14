Ellie-Mae in smash hit movie Four kids and it

By Suzanne Pender

A LITTLE Carlow girl is staring alongside stars like Russell Brand, Matthew Goode and Oscar winner Michael Caine in the smash hit movie Four kids and it.

Ellie-Mae Siame (7) plays the part of the adorable Maudie in a movie, an adaptation of the hugely popular Jacqueline Wilson’s book of the same name, which is currently showing on Sky Cinema.

“To be honest, it’s a shock; you never think these things happen to normal people,” smiles Ellie-Mae’s mother Mary Lennon, originally from New Oak Estate, Carlow.

“We are all so proud … it’s a one-in-a-lifetime experience and we’re really enjoying it all at the moment,” she added.

