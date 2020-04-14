Heating oil stolen from house

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating the theft of heating oil from a tank in the Browneshill area of Carlow town. The homeowner believes the theft occurred sometime between Wednesday 1 April and Friday 10 April. Fortunately, the tank, which was in the garden, was not damaged.

Gardaí also received a report of damage to a door at St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow. The damage occurred sometime between 9am and 10pm on Friday 10 April. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between these times is asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow town on 059 9136620.

Separately, gardaí are investigating a motorist who was found with quantities of cocaine and cannabis, which they believe were for sale. They seized the drugs and arrested the man after they stopped him at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Rathcrogue on Friday. Investigations are ongoing.