Local man dies from Covid-19

THE family of much-loved local man Paddy Reilly, Larkfield, Carlow have confirmed that he has lost his brave battle with Covid-19.

Five days ago, the Reilly family issued a heartfelt appeal to the public to pray for Paddy (57), who was on a breathing machine and in a critical condition at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny having contracted coronavirus.

The outpouring of support from the Carlow public was incredible. Sadly, however, this morning Paddy’s daughter Kelly confirmed to The Nationalist that her dad had passed away.

“We are heartbroken,” she said.

A native of Kilcullen, Paddy worked as a trans-continental lorry driver in Europe.