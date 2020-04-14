Nursing Homes Ireland to meet Harris to discuss issues surrounding Covid-19

Nursing Homes Ireland will meet with health minister Simon Harris this afternoon to discuss issues surrounding Covid-19.

149 clusters of coronavirus can be found in nursing homes – more than a third of the total amount.

NHI believes there was a lack of priority placed on nursing homes in the early stages of the Covid-19 outbreak

CEO Tadhg Daly believes issues around staffing and PPE are major problems in the homes.

“Clearly given the situation over the last number of weeks as it has unfolded, we would say that there has been a lack of prioritisation of nursing homes by Government,” he said.

“This is now being addressed and has to continue to be addressed to ensure the safety, well-being and high-quality care for 25,000 older people.”

The coronavirus crisis in nursing homes will be discussed at a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team this morning.

The Health Minister says further measures will be introduced to tackle the 149 clusters in these facilities.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:

Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people – this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors – within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service – be sure to practice physical distancing