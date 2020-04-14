Recent Deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Paddy Reilly of Carlow town and Conroy Park, Kilcullen. Co Kildare who passed away peacefully on 13 April at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved partner of Michelle, much loved father of Aine, Kelly, Katie and Kylie and former husband of Helen. He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, daughters, former wife, mother Marie, grandchild Theo, sister Ann, extended family, relatives and friends. May Paddy’s gentle soul rest in peace. Paddy’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Paddy’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place of Sharon Murphy, Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Who passed away unexpectedly on 11 April. Beloved daughter of Kathleen and Seamus, much loved mother of Katelyn and cherished sister of James. She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, daughter, brother, sister-in-law Deirdre, aunts, uncles, nephew Seán, nieces Ava and Ciara, extended family, relatives and friends. May Sharon’s gentle soul rest in peace. Sharon’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. A celebration of Sharon’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Hayden, 41 St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow town and formerly of Bridge St, Graiguecullen who passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on 14 April at his home. Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father of Martin, John and Robin and cherished brother of Breda, Nuala, John and the late Frank, Danno and Elizabeth. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren Jessica, Daniel, Seán, Kelly, Chloe, Rebecca and Ben, daughters-in-law Martina, Rita and Mary, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Pa’s gentle soul rest in peace. Patrick’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Patrick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow online streaming service on Thursday, 16 April at 11am (www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/). A celebration of Patrick’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Eamonn Collins, The Elms, Athy Road, Carlow town who passed peacefully on 13 April surrounded by members of his loving family and in the care of the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Much loved and missed by his loving wife Nan, daughter Catherine (Kill, Co Kildare), sons Richard (Alaska) and John (Drumcondra), daughter-in-law Sandra, sons-in-law Liam and Patrick, grandchildren Luke, Aoibh, Enda, Harry and Keelin, brothers Seosamh and Padraig and sister Sinead. Predeceased by his brother Peadar and sister Maura. Fondly remembered by his colleagues in Irish Sugar and his friends at Carlow Golf Club. May he rest in peace. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.