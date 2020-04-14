Tinryland Covid-19 test centre closed for five days

THE Tinryland Covid-19 test centre was closed five days last week, sparking local frustration.

The shortage of test kits was once again blamed for the lack of testing at the drive-through facility at Tinryland GFC, but around 30 tests were completed there on Monday 6 April and a further 30 on Saturday.

“It’s been a very frustrating week,” said Bernard Mullen, chairperson of Tinryland GFC, which provides volunteers for security and stewarding.

The test facility was closed yesterday and was scheduled to reopen for a half-day today, Tuesday 14 April.

It is hoped that more testing kits will become available this week and that testing numbers will increase.

“If they have the kits, great; if not, it’s a pity,” said Mr Mullen. “It’s gradually got worse, though, instead of getting better.”

The World Health Organisation has frequently highlighted the importance of testing to ascertain the scale of the outbreak and how it is evolving. However, anecdotal evidence suggests there is a backlog for tests locally, which further underlines the importance of staying at home.