38 more people die from Covid-19 with a further 1,068 new cases recorded

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

By Greg Murphy

There have been another 38 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 444.

  • 29 deaths located in the east, 6 in the west, 3 in the south of the country
  • the people included 22 males and 16 females
  • the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84
  • 28 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

    • An additional 657 new confirmed cases have been reported by Irish laboratories, while a further 411 have been reported by a laboratory in Germany, bringing today’s total of new cases to 1,068.

    There are now 12,547 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

    A total 1,968 of those who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have been hospitalised and 280 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

    A total of 2,872 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

    Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “We are continuing to monitor the course of this disease across a range of indicators – not only in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported but also through hospital and ICU admissions, clusters and patterns of transmission.

    “While a number of these parameters are going in a positive direction, it is clear that we need to keep going in our efforts, on an individual level, to limit the spread of this virus.”

