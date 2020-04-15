Tinryland nurse on Covid-19 frontline  

“It’s been tough going,” said Tinryland nurse Róisín Byrne who has been on the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

The 23-year-old is working in St James’s Hospital in a designated Covid-19 ward for the last six weeks.

“It’s frightening for everyone and daunting for all the patients. It’s mentally draining, a different type of nursing. We are all learning every day. The virus is new to everyone,” she said.

“Patients can deteriorate very quickly on the wards and you have to think very quickly with the doctors whether they are good candidates for ICU.”

However, amid the doom and gloom, Róisín shared a story to raise the spirits last week.

She tweeted her happiness at seeing a Covid-19 patient, who had been in intensive care, recuperate and be discharged. Róisín and her colleagues gave him a round of applause as he was leaving the ward. The tweet went viral with more than 5,000 likes.

“There are the good and bad cases and that’s what I wanted to highlight,” said Róisín. There is that good side when we had that patient who had a tough ICU admission and we were able to discharge them.”

There was a focus on keeping spirits up, particularly for patients who were cut off from their families.

“You have to keep a good buzz around the place. You can’t go in with your head hanging down. The patients are feeding off you, as they don’t have their families around. They are relying on you for your reassurance.”

Róisín is currently working three 13-hour shifts a week, while offering an extra hand if needed. She lives at home in Tinryland with parents Anne and Eamonn and this has caused its own challenge.

“I am trying to self-isolate as best I can when I come home. I am still living with my family. It is tough, but there are not many options to stay up in Dublin.”

When she returns after a shift, she washes her clothes straightaway and keeps away from family members. After a shower, it’s straight to bed. On her days off, she tends to stay in her room or go for walks by herself.

Róisín’s 90-year-old nana May Byrne lives next door and she hasn’t been able to visit her for the last six weeks.

“I can’t go near people as much as I’d like to. I haven’t been able to go into her the last month-and-a-half. It’s tough when you are used to doing your regular routine and going into her.”

Róisín urged people to stay indoors during the lockdown and has been frustrated to see the photos of large gatherings on social media in recent weeks.

“When you see first-hand the effects of the virus, even on people with no medical history, it’s spreading and very easily transmitted. You cannot take it for granted,” she said. “This will end, this will pass; we just need to stick with it.”

Róisín is well known for her exploits on the sporting field. She has represented the county with the lady senior footballers but has taken a break this year to concentrate on club football with the Tinryland Bennekerry ladies’ team.

Club manger Rory Hurley had set exercises for the team during the lockdown but, understandably, it’s been something that Róisín has not been strictly adhering to.

“I’ve been exhausted after work!” she said. “I’ll be going for my walks more than anything, but everyone has been really understanding.”