Covid-19 check uncovers two guns and 8kg of cocaine

Quick action by gardaí mounting a Covid-19 checkpoint led to the discovery of two handguns and 8kg of cocaine.

One of the guns seized by gardaí yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office.

A pursuit ensued after gardaí attempted to stop a car and it sped off.

The gardaí, attached to the Dublin Metropolitan Region Roads Policing Division, were conducting a checkpoint in the Phibsborough area of Dublin’s north inner city on Tuesday morning to see if people were adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

A Garda statement said the members had attempted to stop a car.

“The vehicle took off at speed and gardaí conducted a managed containment operation, in pursuit of the offending car,” the statement said.

The suspect vehicle collided with a wall on Essex Quay, not far from Temple Bar.

“One of the occupants of the car was observed throwing an item into the River Liffey,” the Garda statement said.

“A search was conducted of the river, with assistance from the Garda Water Unit, and two handguns were recovered later.”

“In addition, a substantial quantity of cocaine was recovered from the suspect car. “A search of the vehicle was conducted and 8kg of suspected cocaine, with an approximate street value of €500,000, and a small amount of suspected cannabis herb, was seized,” the statement said.

“All drugs have been sent for analysis.”

“Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene and detained at Kevin Street, Kilmainham, and Pearse Street garda stations, respectively, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, the statement said.

Last Saturday, gardaí in Cork City seized almost 2kg of cocaine (pending analysis), after a surveillance operation at a wooded area at Cullenagh, Fermoy, Co Cork.

A man collected a quantity of suspected cocaine from the location, before being subsequently stopped by officers from the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit.

A number of plastic boxes were retrieved at this location, which, on examination, were found to contain suspected cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €125,000. The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested.

Also last Saturday, Midleton Drug Unit, in Cork, observed a male retrieving two gear bags from a tree in the Ballick area.

Gardaí then searched the man and discovered an estimated €45,000 worth of cannabis, €15,200 worth of MDMA (ecstasy), and €13,000 worth of cocaine (all pending analysis).

The man, aged 18, was arrested and taken to Midleton Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1986.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in the Cherrywood Heights area of Midleton, where an additional €6,500 worth of cannabis (pending analysis), €200 in cash, and a scales were seized.