Covid-19 puts financial pressure on Carlow households

ALMOST 7,000 local people have received the Covid-19 support benefit after losing their jobs.

A total of 6,900 have received the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment so far in Carlow. The figure far exceeds the number of people who sought social welfare assistance at the height of the last recession.

The stark figure is more than double the number on the county’s live register, which currently stands at 3,300.

Michelle O’Hara, regional manager of the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), expects a surge in numbers contacting its service.

“We are gearing ourselves for a lot more people coming to us than the 2008 recession,” said the Carlow woman. “Numbers have been steady, but we have not seen the avalanche yet.”

Ms O’Hara said most people received a full month’s pay in March, with reductions starting to be felt now. And while a mortgage deferral for three months is available for under-pressure households, other loans and costs still need to be paid.

“There will be a knock-on effect. We do expect to get a significant increase in calls and we have been preparing for that.”

Ms O’Hara urged people to communicate with their creditors if they are under pressure, either directly or through MABS, which offers an advocacy service.

People are also encouraged to look first at whether they can curb their expenditure on non-essentials before looking for a credit extension. MABS will also help you with a budget. For more information, ring the MABS helpline on 076 1072000 or look up mabs.ie.

Carlow Chamber chief executive Brian O’Farrell said member firms are optimistic about rehiring staff who have lost their jobs, but it is hard to be confident because of the ever-evolving situation.

“There is definitely a hope that businesses can bring all their employees on board. It is difficult to know with a further three-week period of lockdown. It’s difficult, as things are always unfolding,” said Mr O’Farrell.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (€350 a week) is paid directly to employed or self-employed people who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. People are encouraged to apply for this emergency payment online at MyWelfare.ie.