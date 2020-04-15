Fiona Whelan’s heartbreaking funeral

By Elizabeth Lee

FIONA was “taken without warning and before her natural time,” Fr Terence McGovern told the heartbroken family of Fiona Whelan at her requiem Mass today, Wednesday.

“Without the slightest warning or any time to prepare, within the blink of an eye, we were plunged into darkness,” Fr McGovern said. “The news of Fiona’s death on Saturday brought a devastating shock to her family, her circle of friends and the entire community.”

Fiona, aged 34, died instantly in a freak accident at her home in Rathnagrew Hacketstown on Saturday afternoon, leaving behind a devastated partner, family and several communities which were touched by her boundless presence.

Fiona, being the owner of the Perch café in Baltinglass and having worked in the hospitality industry all of her life, knew hundreds of people, but only her close family were allowed into the church today in Knockananna because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, members of the local GAA club and Fiona’s friends and neighbours lined the road from her house into the village and silently bore witness to the last journey that the much-loved young woman would take.

The funeral cortège was led by Fiona’s long-term partner Michael Byrne, her parents Jimmy and Mary, siblings, Declan and Siobhán, her adored nephew, Jack and other family members.

The hearse moved slowly through the village and made its way to the Holy Cross monument, where people had left cards, flowers, letters and candles in honour of Fiona. Another impromptu shrine had been set up outside her coffee shop in Baltinglass, the only way for hundreds of people to publicly express their shock and sympathy during a socially-restrictive pandemic.

The funeral then made its way to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, where Fiona’s remains were received by Fr McGovern. Outside, people congregated, mindful of the rules of social distancing, straining to hear the final farewell to their friend and neighbour.

Fr McGovern spoke about how strange these Covid times are, when everyone is reminded how precious and fragile life actually is. Even so, he said, no-one was ready for the moment on Easter Saturday when Fiona’s “natural light” went out, when she died instantly in an accident involving her car.

“Literally, the day Fiona died, one minute the sun was shining and everyone was smiling, enjoying the fine weather. Then, without the slightest warning or without a chance to prepare, within the blink of an eye, we were plunged into darkness,” Fr McGovern said.

He continued that there was a “palpable sense and outpouring of compassion” for Fiona’s family as the communities of Knockananna, Hacketstown, Batlinglass and Rathvilly tried to come to terms with what happened.

“Fiona had just bought a house with her partner Michael and together they had many hopes and dreams for the future,” he said

Fiona had a “natural light, she was one of the good ones”, added Fr McGovern.

“This great gift of life that we receive from God, our creator, is a treasure. It’s precious, but it’s fragile. We all hope that we and our loved ones will live to a ripe old age, but that doesn’t always happen,” he said.

He told the congregation that though it was natural to ask why such a terrible tragedy should happen, they should give thanks for Fiona’s life and “all the good that she did”.

“She’s been taken without warning and before her natural time, but even in her short life, she gave so much love and received so much love,” added Fr McGovern, concluding the eulogy.

Because of restrictions, there was no offertory procession and no Holy Communion, but Fiona’s brother Declan, accompanied by friend Adeline, said Prayers of the Faithful, while soloist Margaret Gilleece sang beautifully throughout the heartbreaking service. Fiona’s uncle Willie recited a reflection before her beloved sister Siobhán said a few words at the end of the Mass. She thanked all the family’s friends, neighbours and members of the communities that Fiona worked in or was associated with. She especially thanked the paramedics, Hacketstown Fire Brigade and local doctors for their help on Saturday. Siobhán heartbreakingly referred to the weeks that the family had at home with Fiona before her death. She had closed The Perch because of the Covid restrictions, but it meant that Michael and the Whelan family had quality time with her. Siobhán said that they were special, unforgettable memories.

“We knew how much Fiona loved us because she couldn’t hide it. She knew how much she was loved because she thrived on it,” said Siobhán, adding that she was very proud of running her own business and that she was “so happy” doing it.

“Fiona, we love you and we miss you. Thank you for everything. Your light will continue forever. We hope that they all love coffee up there because they’re getting it now, whether they want it or not,” said Siobhán, before leaving the altar and Fiona’s remains were brought out of the church and laid to rest in the nearby cemetery.

Those who would like to pay their respects to Michael and the Whelan family may leave messages at The Holy Cross in Knockananna, at The Perch coffee shop in Baltinglass or on RIP.ie.

Fiona’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on the Knockananna GAA Facebook page