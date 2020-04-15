IT Carlow helping the frontline staff

Designer Billy House wearing a face shield

By Elizabeth Lee

DESIGNERS and scientists at IT Carlow have been beavering away behind the scenes and are making vital equipment to help frontline staff in the war against Covid-19.

The institute may be closed to students right now, but behind closed doors, its team of pharmaceutical academics, laboratory technicians and product designers have been busy making face shields and concocting hand sanitiser in their labs.

The Design+ technology gateway team at the college, which collaborates with industry in product design and concept validation, has been using its skills to design and produce face shields for healthcare workers, while a pharmaceutical team has created and produced its own hand sanitiser for those on the frontline of the pandemic.

Billy House, a product designer for Design+, initially used two large-format 3-D printers at the institute to print headbands for face shields, but switched to his own design to increase production.

“I had a conversation with my colleague Jack Gregan and, after drawing up a few sketch models, we came up with a quicker way ourselves. The resulting design is simple and reusable, owing to the closed cell foam,” explained Billy.

The team is now able to produce 70 shields in one day and pre-cut an additional 90 for easy assembly. Design+ say they will happily produce what they can to help protect frontline workers.

“We’re using the skills we have to help the real heroes,” he added.

Separately, a team of pharmaceutical academics at the college has used the supply of alcohol normally used in lab work to make hand cleaner. The formula was created by pharmacist Nicola Cantwell and Dr Brian O’Rourke, a lecture and researcher in pharmaceutical formulation. The team, led by Dr Emma Smullen and Dr Guiomar Garcia-Cabellos, produced a 90-litre supply comprised of alcohol, sunflower oil and hand soap as the key components. The 65% alcohol is slightly higher than the 60% recommended by the World Health Organisation to ensure efficacy.

In addition, the faculty of science and health has donated its supply of gloves, gowns and safety glasses to frontline healthcare workers.

“To the outside world, IT Carlow is closed, but we are delighted to put the knowledge we have to the best possible use during this time of national crisis in order to help in any way we can,” said Ms Cantwell.

“IT Carlow is also co-ordinating with all colleges which run pharmacy technician and pharmacy assistant courses and the IPSA (Irish Pharmacy Students Association) to share details of any requests for help by community pharmacists. I would like to thank our pharmacy technician students and graduates who have all stepped up to help and insisted on staying on in their placement pharmacies, or moving to other ones, to help out as needed. Many of our graduates have also increased their working hours as a result of the collaboration with groups such as Total Health and Allcare. Pharmacies which need assistance can contact us at PharmacyTechnician@itcarlow.ie”, said Nicola.