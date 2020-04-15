Post mortem due on body of man who died in Clare stabbing

A post mortem will take place this morning on the body of a man who died following a stabbing in Co Clare.

Gardaí continue to question a man in connection with the attack and are following a definite line of inquiry.

At around 3pm yesterday afternoon, gardaí were called to Gordon Drive in Ennis following an altercation between two men.

There they found a man in his early 30s with stab wounds.

He passed away from his injuries a short time later and his body was removed to the Mortuary in University Hospital Limerick. A post mortem will take this morning.

A man in his late 30s, arrested following the attack, remains in custody in Ennis Garda Station.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry but are appealing to anyone who was in the Cloughleigh Estate/Gordon Drive of Ennis yesterday afternoon, and who may have information or dashcam footage, to contact them.