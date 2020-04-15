Pride parade cancelled but new magazine is created

By Elizabeth Lee

The organisers of the Carlow Pride Festival have just cancelled the event amid the Covid 19 restrictions.

The festival was due to take place on Sunday 19 July, the second annual event after last year’s resoundingly successful shebang.

“We looked into possibly holding it later in the year. Our event is outdoor and we felt the summer time is the best chance we have at good weather. The next Carlow Pride Festival will be held in July 2021,” John Paul Payne, one of the founding members, told The Nationalist.

“Our events and fundraisers have become outlets for people locally to express who they are and help them feel represented in Carlow. For many LGBT+ people locally, seeing positive representation for the first time has been a turning point in their lives.

Due to the current pandemic most of us are currently out of work and shut our businesses. With the extra time we decided to create a new project for Carlow. We knew the chances of us having to cancel was high, so we got working on something positive to counter act this negative news.”

The community has been working tirelessly, and creatively, on a pubication, called ***The Out*** magazine to celebrate the lives of LGBT+ locally. This magazine aims to document important stories about queer people who are from Carlow, and their positive impact on the world around them.

The magazine will also give volunteer opportunities to LGBT+ and their allies remotely, and help combat isolation for those who feel it most. It is hoped that many people who would not normally have an opportunity working in publishing or writing will participate each issue to make the magazine rich and diverse.