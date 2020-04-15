Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has taken place of Inez Fehan, Ballickmoyler who passed away peacefully on 15 April at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Cherished sister of Betty and Frank. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, sister-in-law Joyce, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May Inez’s gentle soul rest in peace. Inez’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Inez’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Friday at 10am – www.mcnmedia.tv. A celebration of Inez’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred of Billy Connolly, Clowater, Goresbridge, Kilkenny at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, son Liam, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, granddaughter Sarah, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with current HSE and Goverment guidlines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time. A celebration of Billy’s life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson’s Society of Ireland.