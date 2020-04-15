Used gloves a threat to family

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL mother watched in horror this week when a used plastic glove blew directly towards her child’s face while the family were playing in their own garden.

The Green Lane, Carlow resident has been left appalled by the number of disposable gloves strewn around her garden every day, all coming from the nearby Circle K filling station. Customers of Circle K, Green Lane, Carlow are using the disposable gloves at the fuel pumps, but many are not disposing of them correctly, which then end up in residents’ gardens.

“Bad enough the gloves are in the garden … but swirling around my kids,” one resident told The Nationalist, adding that daily she’s had to clean up potentially infected gloves from her own garden.

“We were outside and I could see this glove in the air blowing towards my two-year-old’s head … we really shouldn’t have to live with that in our own garden. What I really find upsetting is that we as a family are so conscious, so vigilant and mindful of social distancing, yet here we are in our own home and we have no choice but to have this inflicted on us.

“On Easter Sunday, we’d normally have an egg hunt, but I couldn’t do that this year because of what the children could come across in the garden,” said the mother of two young children.

“Look, I know with all that’s going on it’s a small thing, but it means a lot to children,” she added.

The woman was anxious not to point the finger of blame at the hardworking staff of Circle K, Green Lane.

“The staff in Circle K are doing their absolute best. This is in no way whatsoever their fault and it’s in no way a reflection on them or the hard work they are putting in. They shouldn’t be expected to pick up used gloves either,” she insisted.

“It’s people who are dropping the gloves, selfish people. I do think that people are maybe afraid of handling bins, but can’t they put the gloves into their pockets and dispose of them at home?”

In line with HSE guidelines, the Green Lane resident is travelling twice a week to Dublin to provide essential care for her parents, who are in their 80s and have health conditions.

“I am being extremely vigilant and adhering to all guidelines set down to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and doing everything possible to prevent anyone in my family from getting this virus,” she said, “but I can’t protect us from the gloves blowing in on top of us.”

In a statement, Circle K assured that the ‘health and safety of our customers, colleagues, suppliers and communities is our number one priority. In line with advice from the HSE, Department of Health and World Health Organisation, we have implemented a range of preventative measures across our network to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and to guide customers on best practice.

‘We ask all of our customers for their support to allow us to maintain our high standards of hygiene and would ask them to be vigilant and dispose of litter, used gloves and other items in the waste bins provided,’ the statement read.

‘If help or assistance is required, we ask our customers to call on a member of our team in store.’