1,000 beds found for Dublin homeless since Covid-19 began

More than 1,000 beds have been sourced for the homeless community in Dublin city since the Covid-19 outbreak began, according to a report from the council.
The figure includes 400 rooms in eight different hotels.
Councillor Alison Gilliland says there are also plans to move 100 families from hotels into self-contained accommodation over the next four weeks.
She said: “They started sourcing a lot of individual rooms in hotels, but also (since) Air B and B (demand declined), we’ve been able to source a lot of apartments and we’ve been using these to get families out of emergency accommodation.”
[ul][b]Useful information[/b]
[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]
[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]
[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]
[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]
[/ul]