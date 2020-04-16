1,000 beds found for Dublin homeless since Covid-19 began

More than 1,000 beds have been sourced for the homeless community in Dublin city since the Covid-19 outbreak began, according to a report from the council.

File image

The figure includes 400 rooms in eight different hotels.

Councillor Alison Gilliland says there are also plans to move 100 families from hotels into self-contained accommodation over the next four weeks.

She said: “They started sourcing a lot of individual rooms in hotels, but also (since) Air B and B (demand declined), we’ve been able to source a lot of apartments and we’ve been using these to get families out of emergency accommodation.”

