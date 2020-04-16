43 more people die from Covid-19 with a further 724 new cases recorded

By Greg Murphy

There have been another 43 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 486.

34 deaths located in the east, 4 in the west, 5 in the south of the country

the people included 22 males and 21 females

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

27 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

An additional 629 new confirmed cases have been reported by Irish laboratories, while a further 95 have been reported by a laboratory in Germany, bringing today’s total of new cases to 724.

There are now 13,271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A total 2,026 of those who have been confirmed as having Covid-19 have been hospitalised and 284 people have been admitted to intensive care units.

A total of 3,090 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our model today is showing four reproductive numbers, illustrating the different stages of the disease in Ireland over the past 6 weeks.

“We now estimate our R0 to be between 0.7 and 1.0, which means current restrictions are successfully suppressing the disease.”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of Covid-19 in Ireland today. In the population at large, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed.

“However, the experience of the disease in long-term residential care settings continues to be a source of concern.

“In order to protect the vulnerable the first task was to suppress the virus in the population at large. We are increasingly confident that we are achieving this. All of our efforts now need to be on extinguishing COVID-19 in our community residential settings, including nursing homes.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]