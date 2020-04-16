Barnardos offer free advice

BARNARDOS children’s charity has launched a national parent supportline to help all parents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government’s response to Covid-19 has meant that normal routines and sources of support are currently unavailable to many families. Through its dedicated telephone supportline, Barnardos can provide support and advice to parents on a range of issues.

Issues such as setting a good routine, home schooling/managing school expectations, managing your child’s worries or managing children’s online activity can be discussed.

The Barnardos Supportline is available to all parents between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday on freephone 1800 910123 or parents can request a callback at www.barnardos.ie/supportline.