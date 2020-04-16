Barring order on husband who returned home due to Covid-19

AN estranged husband who moved back into the family home without permission after losing his accommodation due to Covid-19 was ordered to leave the property by the courts. The wife and mother of the couple’s children was successful in securing a two-year barring order after a sitting of Carlow District Court heard of the “emotional abuse” suffered by the woman and her children.

The case was held ‘in camera’ so the identities of the parties cannot be published.

The court was told that the man had lost his accommodation after the property owner needed it for a relative who was returning from the USA and had to go into self-isolation.

The woman outlined to Judge Geraldine Carthy that her husband moved back into the house on the Carlow/Laois border on 28 March with two shopping bags, saying “I do not care. I am here. Put up with it.”

The woman said the man had since made derogatory remarks to her, calling her a “scumbag” and “kn–ker”. On another occasion, the man passed her in the house and said: “Get out of the way, you chubby bitch.”

The woman said this prompted one of the couple’s upset children to come to her defence and a row ensued. One of the children also has special needs and the breakdown in the marriage has had a negative impact on him.

The court was told that the man previously had a history of drinking and abusive behaviour. A barring order had previously been granted in 2003, but the couple had reconciled and went on to have several children. However, they split in June 2019 following a fist fight between the husband and his wife’s brother.

The fight started, said the woman, after the husband “took a swipe” at her. The couple’s teenage son was forced to separate the men.

The woman said she was afraid of what would happen if her husband stayed in the house.

“I am just afraid if my son will challenge him or if he started drinking … I am just afraid how this is going to end up.”

The court was told the woman had contacted Carlow Women’s Aid the previous week and secured an interim barring order. She had also briefly moved to a safe house with her youngest children.

She told her husband that they were going to get cake. She said her husband threatened to report her to the authorities for taking them out during restrictions on movement.

The husband gave evidence and admitted there had been issues with the marriage but that he had been happy with it. He said he loved his kids and was heavily involved with them, coaching teams they were in. The husband said he only made remarks to his wife in provocation and accused her of “running my mother down”.

The man said he had lost his job and his accommodation in the space of two days. For a period, he had slept in his van and caravan.

“Where was I supposed to go?”

The court also heard that the husband had locked his wife’s brother out of the house when he came to the house. The husband said he had locked her brother out because he should not have been there due to Covid-19.

Judge Carthy said there was no doubt about a breakdown in the marriage and in relationships. She said a high bar had to be met that a risk was posed to the welfare of the appellant and her children for the safety order to be granted.

However, Judge Carthy said the threshold had been reached and she imposed a two-year barring order.