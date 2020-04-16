Carlow woman describes local road works as ‘lethal’

ROAD cuttings carried out near Ardattin were described as “lethal” by a local woman.

The work was undertaken to alleviate pools of water on rural roads in the area but local woman Frances Cummins says it has led to cars being damaged.

“The road cuttings are lethal. People have damaged their cars in the snow as they will keep in from other cars.”

The scenic area around Ardattin and Aghade has also been prone to dumping and fly-tipping. The machinery used for the work had scattered rubbish further.

“It’s left really untidy, just thrown up,” said Frances.

Speaking of the fly-tipping, including the dumping of dead deer in local waterways, Ms Cummins said: “Aghade was beautiful, but it’s been turned into something grim.”

There was a huge community clean-up in the area recently, with around 100 bags of rubbish being collected.

Cllr Charlie Murphy had sympathy for local concerns but believes the road cuttings were not a major issue.

“Quiet honestly, it can depend on who is driving the JCB,” he said. “There was a fairly hack job done there, but it is functional.”