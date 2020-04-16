Free dog care for key workers

DOGS Trust Ireland has today announced that it will support frontline workers by offering temporary foster care for their dogs.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity is offering a free fostering service to essential workers. This will allow them to sign up to a special temporary fostering programme to give them the peace of mind that their dog will be well cared for while they are currently caring for others.

If you are an essential worker and need your dog fostered for a period of two weeks or more, please sign up to receive a ;Dogs Trust Frontline Foster Care; card at DogsTrust.ie/Frontline.

Dogs Trust also reminds members of the public that any dog owner of any age or any occupation can avail of its free Canine Care Card, details of which can be found via www.DogsTrust.ie/CanineCareCard