Illegal dumping on Mt Leinster

Thursday, April 16, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Co Carlow’s most picturesque beauty spots has fallen victim once again to illegal dumping.

Mount Leinster was the target for litter louts in recent days, with scenes of domestic refuse shockingly thrown around the normally tranquil area.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor confirmed that she has contacted Carlow County Council’s environment department regarding this latest case of illegal dumping and a team has been dispatched to the Mount Leinster area.

“This is never acceptable behaviour, but especially now, when our frontline workers are already dealing with so much,” she stated.

