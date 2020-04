A man is due to appear in court today after another man was stabbed to death in Co Clare on Tuesday.

Eoin Boylan died after being assaulted in Gordon Drive in Cloughleigh, Ennis.

He was aged in his 30s and was a member of the Banner Martial Arts and Fitness Club, who paid tribute to him.

A man in his late 30s was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged to appear before Ennis District Court later today.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.