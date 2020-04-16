Map shows Covid-19 clusters

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The HSE has released a map indicating confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

While Co Carlow figures remain relatively small, information revealed by the HSE showed that to date the largest number of cases in the county was recorded in Carlow town as of Sunday 12 April.

A significant portion of Covid-19 cases were also confirmed in the Bagenalstown and Leighlinbridge areas.

To a lesser extent, Covid-19 has also been recorded in Tullow, Ballon, St Mullins and Tinryland.
Separately, nine more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co Carlow yesterday evening, bringing the total number to 53.

