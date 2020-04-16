Pride is axed but new magazine is created

By Elizabeth Lee

ORGANISERS of the Carlow Pride Festival have just cancelled the event amid the Covid-19 restrictions.

It was due to take place on Sunday 19 July, the second annual event after last year’s resoundingly successful festival.

‘We looked into possibly holding it later in the year. Our event is outdoors and we felt the summertime is the best chance we have at good weather. The next Carlow Pride Festival will be held in July 2021,’ John Paul Payne, one of the founding members, said in a statement.

‘Our events and fundraisers have become outlets for people locally to express who they are and help them feel represented in Carlow. For many LGBT+ people locally, seeing positive representation for the first time has been a turning point in their lives.

‘Due to the current pandemic, most of us are currently out of work and have shut our businesses. With the extra time we decided to create a new project for Carlow. We knew the chances of us having to cancel were high, so we got working on something positive to counteract this negative news.’

The community has been working tirelessly and creatively on a publication called The Out magazine to celebrate the lives of LGBT+ locally. This magazine aims to document important stories about queer people who are from Carlow and their positive impact on the world around them.

The magazine will also give volunteer opportunities to LGBT+ and their allies remotely as well as combating isolation for those who feel it most. It is hoped that many people who would not normally have an opportunity to work in publishing or writing will participate on each issue to make the magazine rich and diverse.

The magazine can be free found online at www.carlowpridefest.ie/theoutmag